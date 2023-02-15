SC seeks report from Centre on transfer of former CCPO Lahore

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the federal government to submit report on the transfer of former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. During the proceedings, Justice Ijaz said that the Supreme Court had stopped the transfer. The counsel for the petitioner said that Dogar was transferred again despite the court order. On January 23, Dogar was asked to report to the Service and General Administration Punjab, he added. No one has appeared on behalf of the Federation even today despite the Supreme Court issuing notices twice. Addressing Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, Justice Ijaz said that Dogar was transferred again despite the court orders. The AAG pleaded with the court to grant time as he had no information over the matter. The court sought report from the federal government on the transfer of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow (Thursday).