Dania Shah secures bail in objectionable video leak case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted bail plea to Dania Shah in a case related to leaking objectionable video of her late husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

In the obscene video leak case, the FIA cyber crime circle in Karachi detained Dania Shah, the ex-wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, in Lodhran in December 2022.

The SHC ordered police to free the late Aamir Liaquat’s widow after accepting bail in exchange for surety bonds totaling Rs200,000.

It is important to note that Dania Shah, the widow of the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, appealed her detention in the SHC on January 19 of last month in connection with an objectionable video case.

She stated in her petition that the FIA had illegally arrested her and it did not fulfil the legal requirements despite the submission of replies to the agency.

In December last year, the FIA arrested former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain – in an obscene video leak case.

It was learnt that Hussain’s daughter sought action from the FIA against Dania Shah for making obscene videos of Aamir Liaquat Hussain viral on social media.