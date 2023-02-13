Rana Sanaullaha visits Diamer-Basha Dam site

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has visited the Diamar-Bhasha Dam site. On this occasion Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani along with IGP Gilgit-Baltistan welcomed Federal Minister Interior, Interior Secretary, Chief Secretary KPK, IGP KPK and other guests. Chairman WAPDA while giving a briefing about the progress of the ongoing work on the dam and informed in detail about the security apparatus deployed by WAPDA for the construction of the dam and the Chinese workers working on the project.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani expressed his views regarding the project and told the minister and the participants that we have made very strict security arrangements for the engineers and Chinese working on the dam according to the provincial government’s framework. And effective measures have been taken. Despite the acute shortage of police personnel in Diamar district, 190 police personnel have been attached to the Diamar Bhasha Dam Task Force.

The request for creation of 700 DK posts which has already been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Finance should be taken for immediate approval, the Chief Secretary also requested to create additional 400 posts especially for Diamar district and said that to District from the overall security situation at the dam will be improved and the Dam Security Task Force will be provided with more manpower as the current number of Chinese working on the project will increase from 380 to around 1000 workers/engineers in the coming times. Expressing his views, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the steps taken by the provincial government and WAPDA despite the unstable economic and adverse conditions are commendable. I agree. He promised to present these recommendations to the Prime Minister of Pakistan this week and to try to get immediate approval of these recommendations while apprising him of all the circumstances.