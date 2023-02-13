Envoy for enhancing Indonesia-Pakistan cooperation

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio has urged the Pakistani business community to look at Indonesia as a trade hub for expanding its export to the huge market of more than 640 million people in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Participation of a frigate vessel of Indonesian Navy to AMAN Naval Exercise 2023 is an example of how Indonesia attaches great importance to its partnership with Pakistan to promote global peace and security” he said.

During a discussion at Karachi Council for Foreign Relations (KCFR). The Ambassador said that cooperation in defence sectors had the potential to grow beyond an exchange of military officers and capacity building programs, said a news release issued by the Indonesian Embassy here Sunday.

“More than 50 percent of conflicts are taking place in OIC geographic. Indonesia and Pakistan are the two biggest UN troops contributing countries and the role of women peacekeepers of the two countries can give a significant contribution to creating an enabling environment for peace and reconciliation in such conflicts”, Tugio added.