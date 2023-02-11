Mariyam Nafees deeply upset after husband robbed on gunpoint

Mariyam Nafees, a model and performer, has expressed her concerns about Pakistan’s escalating street crime on her social media platform.

She revealed an upsetting story about her husband, Amaan Ahmed, being held at gunpoint yesterday.

Mariyam confessed in a tweet that the experience had had a significant impact on her. She added, “After a really horrific night, I can no longer be silent.” “After his shooting yesterday night, my spouse was robbed. The trauma, not the loss of stuff, is what should worry us.”

She continued by talking about the psychological effects the robbery had on her and her spouse. She said, “The idea of someone putting a pistol to his head has shaken both of us.”

Furthermore, Nafees drew attention to the alarming issue of street crimes in the city where the robbery took place, although she did not reveal the name of the city in her tweet.

“This city has gone to the dogs. People literally get mugged left, right and centre when they’re stuck in the horrid traffic. Nobody, literally nobody bats an eye, it has become that normal. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for ruining the city” remarked the starlet.

Before concluding her statement, Mariyam assured that Amaan is doing well. She said, “He’s absolutely fine, Alhumdulillah.”

Mariyam made her TV debut with Diyar-e-Dil and later appeared in Kuch Na Kaho. She tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony back in March 2022.