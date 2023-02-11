Aima Baig to Peform National Anthem at PSL 8 Opening Ceremony

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 will begin on February 13, and fans are looking forward to the opening ceremony which will feature a live performance of the official PSL 8 anthem by a star studded lineup that includes Shae Gill, Faris Shafi,Asim Azhar and Abdullah Siddiqui.

The well-known singer Aima Baig, whose hits include “Na Cher Malangaan Nu” will also deliver a stirring performance of the National Anthem to further heighten the occasion enthusiasm.

Despite not being part of the official PSL anthem this year, Aima is honored and humbled to lend her voice to the National Anthem, acknowledging the immense pressure that comes with it.

In a media statement, Aima said: Signing our beloved National Anthem on a massive platform such as PSL is both humbling and challenging; the latter in the sense that you are surrounded by thousands of fans in the stadium and watched by millions of users on screen – and everybody is super attentive because it’s the National Anthem. That is a whole different pressure, and I can’t imagine messing it up.”