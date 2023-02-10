Renowned writer, poet Amjad Islam Amjad passes away

Renowned drama writer, poet, and educationist Amjad Islam Amjad died of a heart attack in Lahore on Friday. He was 78.

Amjad Islam Amjad suffered a cardia arrest on Friday morning and he was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last, said his family.

It may be mentioned here that Amjad Islam Amjad was among Pakistan’s best-known Urdu poets. Born on August 4, 1944, he enjoyed immense popularity among Urdu lovers because of his brilliant poetry and excellent screenplays.

Winner of many awards, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and an author of many books of poetry, he had been a regular feature at poetry readings all over the world for the last four decades.

Some of his plays, dramatized by Pakistan Television (PTV) and other private television channels, had won international acclaim. “Waaris”, “Samandar”, “Waqt”, “Dehleez”, “Raat” and “Apne Log” were among his most popular screenplays.