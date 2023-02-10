Art show marks National Women’s Day

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Nomad Art gallery Thursday displayed a collection of artworks to highlight issues and empowerment of women in connection with National Women’s Day falling on February 12. Organized in collaboration with the National Commission on Status of Women, the events focused on highlighting women’s voices on National Women’s Day, through a group show “The Immersive: Untitled” – a select art collection reflective of women’s issues and empowerment featuring 40 artists, 100 plus collectors artworks and installations. Speaking on the occasion, Director Nomad Gallery, Nageen Hyat spoke on the topic Women, Culture and Reclaiming our spaces to raise women empowerment issues. She said, since 1984 – the Nomad Gallery is committed to the promotion of art and culture; crafts development and marketing; integrating human rights and peace; economic empowerment of women and youth as a central focus; based in the capital, Islamabad with scores of renowned and emerging, national and international artists having exhibited at Nomad with a collection permanently represented. Nomad also works with various partners and communities; from all provinces of Pakistan.