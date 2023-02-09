Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with directorial debut

Kamran Shahid, a known face of Pakistani journalism, has tried his luck in the showbiz industry by directing the movie Huey Tum Ajnabi. The TV anchor called Huey Tum Ajnabi’s topic ‘challenging’ for him, as it revisited the 1971 incidents, which according to him needs to be dealt with carefully, and without reminding of your failures. He mentioned directing his first movie with a balancing approach, portraying a neutral glance at what happened four decades back.

When asked about casting any politician from current politics for the role of Sheikh Mujeeb, Kamran responded in negative, calling art/cinema a creative task that needs dedication.

Mikal Zulfiqar, the leading cast member, also shared his views, calling it a fusion of love, action, thriller, romance, historical facts, and much more. Other cast members including legendary comedian Sohail Ahmed, and legendary artist Shafqat Cheema also shared their views on the project. The star-studded cast of the movie, which will hit the big screens on Eidul Fitr, includes Shamoon Abbasi, Sadia Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, Samina Peerzada, and Ayesha Omar.