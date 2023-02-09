Today Gold price In Pakistan – 9 February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 9 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 168810 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 196900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 9 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 196,900 Rs 180,491 Rs 172,287 Rs 147,675 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 168,810 Rs 154,742 Rs 147,709 Rs 126,608 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,881 Rs 15,474 Rs 14,771 Rs 12,661 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 478,570 Rs 438,687 Rs 418,748 Rs 358,927

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.