Sidharth Malhotra marries Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer and shares wedding photos: ‘Humari permanent booking ho gayi’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 in a lavish but closely guarded ceremony in Jaisalmer. The couple posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Sidharth accessorised his ensemble with a matching dupatta and qula. He also wore a gold mala and we are obsessed with his ring! Kiara, like several other new Bollywood brides, chose neutral colours for her wedding and wore a pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with emerald and diamond jewellery. Her choodas (bangles) and kaleeras drew a lot of attention as well. Mrinalini Chandra, the artist who created the kaleeras, explained that they represented Kiara and Sidharth’s love story.

Many Bollywood A-listers, including Juhi Chawla and Shahid Kapoor, along with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar and popular designer Manish Malhotra, had arrived in the city for the much-anticipated wedding.

The couple arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday and began a series of intimate but elaborate pre-wedding festivities on Monday, including a sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, according to Pinkvilla. According to the publication, the events took place on February 6.

Sidharth and Kiara have also announced a ‘no phone policy’ for guests, which has been communicated to the hotel staff. According to reports, the bride and groom’s guests have been asked not to post any wedding photos on social media.

Because it is a small destination wedding, the couple has decided to hold two receptions after their wedding on February 6. According to reports, the first reception will be held in Delhi, and the second will be held in Mumbai for the film industry.

About Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were rumoured to have been in a relationship for several years prior to their on-screen reunion in Shershaah in 2021. Kiara revealed briefly on Koffee with Karan last year, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We met at the Lust Stories wrap-up party, which we crashed. We met by chance. That was a night I’ll never forget.”