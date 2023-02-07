Senate has no housing society: Shahadat

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday said the Senate did not have any housing society but parliamentarians had their quota in private housing schemes.

Responding to a supplementary question, raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Senator Fida Muhammad Khan, he made it clear that the Senate had not developed any housing society besides advising the parliamentarians to seek their due quota from the private housing schemes. PTI’s Senator Saifullah Niazi urged the chair to take stern action against builders who were using the name of Senate for housing society.

Shahadat Awan said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had launched an aggressive campaign against illegal housing societies from time to time.