PM sets up relief fund for Turkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday set up a relief fund to help earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, appealing the people, particularly businessmen and philanthropists, to donate generously for the purpose. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which expressed condolences over the hundreds of quake-caused deaths in Turkiye and Syria, and offered Fateha for the departed souls. The Federal Cabinet announced to donate one month salary to the relief fund. It was also decided that the Federal Government employees of grade 18 to 22 would donate one day salary for the distressed Turkish people. The Prime Minister told the Cabinet members that Turkiye had been at forefront to support the people of Pakistan after unprecedented floods hit the country in 2022. “The Pakistani nation would not leave their Turkish brethrens alone in this hour of ordeal. I am also leaving for Turkiye by Wednesday to visit the quake-ravaged areas of Turkiye,” he said.

He told the Cabinet members that besides relief goods, the rescue teams were immediately dispatched for Turkiye to support the relief activities. He assured that Pakistan would extend every possible support to the people of Turkiye and Syria as the whole Pakistani nation stood by the suffering people. The Cabinet meeting offered Fateha for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

The members also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the brother-in-law of Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar.

The Prime Minister mentioned his Monday’s telephonic interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he conveyed condolences and assured all-out support.

He told the meeting that the PIA and PAF flights as well as rescue teams, doctors and paramedics had been dispatched for Turkiye. Moreover, the supply of the relief goods will continue, he added.

The Federal Cabinet approved to restart the process for appointment of National Bank of Pakistan president, instructing to complete the process immediately.

The Federal Cabinet formed a cabinet committee to deliberate over the draft of Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023 and present a report in the next Cabinet meeting.

The committee comprises Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and representatives of the coalition parties.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would leave for Ankara today to express condolences and solidarity with President Erdogan and people of Turkiye over loss of precious lives and destruction caused by the deadly earthquake.

In a tweet she said that the All Parties Conference convened on Thursday (February 9) has been postponed and a new date would be announced after consultation with the allies.