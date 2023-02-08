Two more Qatar visa centres to be opened in Pakistan

Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani on Tuesday met with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi in the federal capital. The Qatari envoy informed the minister that Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has approved two more visa centres for Pakistan that would be established soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan has full capacity to meet the manpower demand of Qatar and wished to make the immigration process more transparent and faster for meeting up the targets.

“It is the need of hour to transform the relationship between the two countries into a solid economic partnership,” the minister added. The ambassador said, “We wanted to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani talent in Qatar.” Both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral relations, creating more employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar and issues of mutual interest during the meeting. They also reiterated the commitment to work together to further expand bilateral cooperation.

Sajid Turi also congratulated Qatar for hosting the most successful FIFA World Cup ever.

The minister said that sports activities like FIFA promote international peace and Qatari ambassador appreciated Pakistani security forces for providing foolproof security during FIFA World Cup event. Pakistanis valued its bilateral relations with Qatar and considered it as their home, Turi added. Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani was keen to further expand relations with Pakistan as there was a deep affection and love for Pakistan and its people.