‘No ads policy’ for social media journalists: Awan

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday said there was no plan under consideration of giving advertisements to social media journalists. Responding to a supplementary question, raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘s(PTI) Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, the state minister said that there were certain rules such as: Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority for providing government advertisements to the media houses.

The state minister said that social media did not fall in the category of the said rules, adding that if the senators had some comprehensive policy in their mind, it should be discussed so the proposals could be forwarded to the quarters concerned.