PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 722 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 722.47 points, a positive change of 1.79 percent, closing at 41,193.63 against 40,471.16 points the previous day.

A total of 176,726,529 shares were traded during the day as compared to 105,053,350 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.794 billion against Rs 4.181 billion on the last trading day. As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 198 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 21,833,048 shares at Rs.80.15 per share, Sui North Gas with 13,436,966 shares at Rs 43.47 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev. with 10,552,549 shares at Rs.92.38 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.299.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,299.00 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with a Rs.76.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,096.50. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.353.93 per share closing at Rs 23,646.07 followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs 64.01 decline to close at Rs 5,29.99.