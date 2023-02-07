OGDCL makes 6 oil & gas discoveries in 6 months

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), during six months (June-December 2022), has made almost six discoveries through joint ventures with other companies with accumulative initial tested flow of around 4,407 Barrel of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 10.036 Metric Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas.

On June 15, 2022, the company announced the discovery of a new gas reservoir in the district Ghotki of Sindh province, according to the data available with APP. The company as an operator, with 70 percent shares, found the deposit at an exploratory well namely Umair South East # 01, where Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL (Habib Rahi Limestone) test confirmed 1.063 MMSCFD of gas.

On June 22, the company said it struck the 11th hydrocarbon discovery at an exploratory well namely Nim East-1, located in District Tando Allah Yar of Sindh. “The Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 BOPD and 5.02 MMSCFD gas.

On June 22, the company also informed about the gas discovery at Kaleri Shum-01 well located in Rajanpur (Tribal area), Punjab. During the initial Drill Stem Test (DST) in Parh & Fortmunro/Mughalkot formations, the well flowed at a rate of 1.24 MMSCFD gas.

On October 27, the OGDCL announced the discovery of 882 BOPD and 0.93 MMCFD gas at the Toot Deep-1 well, located in Attock District, Punjab.

On December 19, the company shared details of another hydrocarbon discovery it made from a developmental-cum-exploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3, located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

“Drill Stem Test-1 in the Massive Sand tested 2000 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) & 1.30 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) Gas. On December 22, 2023, the OGDCL discovered the exploratory well namely Kot Nawab-1, located in Sanghar District, Sindh.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 125 BOPD and 0.483 MMSCFD gas through choke size 28/64″ at WellHead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 150 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).”

The OGDCL said the discoveries, which were the result of its aggressive exploration policy, would positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply from indigenous resources and “will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country.”