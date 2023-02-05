Navarrete stops Wilson to claim vacant WBO super featherweight title

GLENDALE: Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete survived a knockdown on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout of Australian Liam Wilson Friday to claim the vacant World Boxing Organization super featherweight world title. Navarrete, the WBO’s featherweight champ and a former super bantamweight world champion, claimed the title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson in a tense fight in Glendale, Arizona. But Wilson gave the heavily favored champ a scare, knocking down Navarrete in the fourth round and hurting him again in the sixth. But Navarrete, who improved to 37-1 with 31 wins inside the distance, turned the tables in the seventh and eighth with quick flurries that put Wilson on the defensive. Wilson, who fell to 11-2 with seven knockouts, rose from a knockdown in the ninth, but referee Chris Flores called a halt at 1:57 of the round with Wilson withering under Navarrete’s follow-up barrage.