Court issues notice to Nawazuddin after Aaliya Siddiqui registers complaint against the actor

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family filed a complaint against Aaliya for trespassing, the latter filed a counter complaint against the actor and his family.

Post the complaint, Times Now has now reported that action has been taken by Mumbai court over Aaliya’s complaint, wherein, Andheri court has issued a notice to Siddiqui.

While details of the notice are yet to be revealed, it is being said that the action was taken because Aaliya had filed a complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family under section 509 and 498A i.e. insult to the modesty of any woman and punishment including imprisonment to husband or relation of the husband of a woman, for subjecting a woman to cruelty. In a statement registered by Aaliya and her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, it is also being claimed that she was tortured by Nawaz’s family and was not even allowed to use basic amenities like the bathroom or was given food when she was in the house.

Aaliya has also taken to social media to share videos of how she has been stranded in the hall after her kids returned from Dubai and another video where she is talking to the security guard who stopped her and her kid from entering the bathroom for a shower.

ETimes quoted Aaliya’s lawyer addressing the complaint filed by Mehrunnisa Siddiqui, mother of Nawaz, about trespassing as ‘completely baseless’ adding, ” I’m going by the admission on paper by Nawaz that Aaliya is his lawfully wedded wife because that is what he says everywhere. And if this case is true, then there is no case of trespass, which can be made against Aaliya by her mother-in-law because she has got no right or liberty to fight any kind of trespassing case against a wife who is entering her own husband’s house.”

He also stated in this report about how Nawaz has been ‘cornered’ from both sides and alleged that ‘cases’ that can be filed against him will include charges of ‘rape’ or ‘domestic violence’, further accusing the actor of mental, physical, emotional, and financial abuse.