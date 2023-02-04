Gold price up by Rs 1,300 to Rs 208,500

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,300 on Friday and was traded at Rs 208,500 against Rs 207,200 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,114 to Rs 178,755 against Rs 177,641, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs 163,858 from Rs 162,837, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola gold increased by Rs 50 and was traded at Rs 2,350 whereas that of 10-gram silver went up by Rs 42.86 to 2,014.74. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$44 to US$ 1,911, against its sale at $1,955 the Association reported.