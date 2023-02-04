After 102 children, Ugandan villager says enough is enough

Musa Hasahya Kasera has so many children he can’t remember most of their names. The Ugandan villager is struggling to provide for his vast family that he says includes 12 wives, 102 children and 578 grandchildren, and now feels enough is enough. “At first it was a joke… but now this has its problems,” the 68-year-old told AFP at his homestead in the village of Bugisa in Butaleja district, a remote rural area of eastern Uganda. “With my health failing and merely two acres of land for such a huge family, two of my wives left because I could not afford the basics like food, education, clothing.” Hasahya, who is currently unemployed but has become something of a tourist attraction in his village, said his wives now take birth control to stop the family expanding further. “My wives are on contraceptives but I am not. I don’t expect to have more children because I have learnt from my irresponsible act of producing so many children that I can’t look after.”