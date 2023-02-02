Petition challenging Naqvi’s appointment returned

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Wednesday returned the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid’s petition against the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab. The Registrar’s Office has raised a number of objections including scandalous language used in the petition. The apex court Registrar’s Office in its objections stated that the petitioner had not highlighted what matters of public importance were involved. The top court Registrar’s Office also objected that the petitioner had not approached the appropriate forum available under the law besides not providing any justification for not doing so. It objected that the chief minister could not be made a party under Article 248 of the Constitution. The AML chief had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. The petition stated that the appointment was in sheer abuse of the process of the Constitution.