Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he visits ‘Mannat’ balcony

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the silver screen after over four years with the spy-thriller film Pathaan and set new box office records.

During the success event of Pathaan, King Khan opened up about his visits to the balcony of his residence ‘Mannat’, Bollywood Hangama reported.

The 57-year-old actor said that “Actually, they give me the same type of love even when my film doesn’t turn out to be a hit, to be honest. Elders from my family once told me that whenever you feel sad, go to those who give you love.”

He further said that “If something doesn’t work or goes wrong, and we all will have things that go wrong in our lives; life is like that, it is meant to be like that. There will be good days and bad days.”

He continued, “I was told, don’t go to the people you work with, don’t go to people who tell you how to do things better. Go to the people who shover love on you. I have been very lucky that there are millions and billions of people who give me love. ”

“So whenever I feel sad, I visit my balcony. When I am happy, I visit my balcony. God has been so kind to me that he has always given me a ticket of the balcony,” SRK explained.

Khan’s balcony appearance scene was replicated in his film Fan on more than one occasion.