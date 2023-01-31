Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday directed all corps commanders to continue to focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) with renewed resolve till the time sustainable peace is established.

The Army Chief presided over the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ongoing intelligence-based operations being undertaken by Army and LEAs for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Line blast and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to exemplary justice.

On the occasion, the COAS emphasised that such immoral and cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the nation but rather reinvigorate their determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

The forum taking notice of human rights violations and Indian design to alter the demographics of IIOJK reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to Pakistan’s principal support to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir.