Rain lashes city, likely to improve air quality

Light-to-moderate rain lashing different parts of the province including its capital on Monday is likely to bring down air quality index (AQI) level in the city, which was recorded at 262 during the last 24 hours. After the showers, clear and sunny weather conditions are expected in plains of Punjab, and temperature is likely to rise and cross 22° C during the day in the coming days. Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 9° C, and maximum 17° C on Monday. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Punjab including the city during the next 24 hours. Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab has advised tourists to remain extra cautious during their journey to northern areas. Director General PDMA Faisal Farid said that heavy snowfall had continued at Murree since Sunday night and the process of monitoring snowfall there was going on from the PDMA Provincial Control Room. All arrangements including facilitation centres had been completed, he added.

He said that before going to Murree and other northern areas, tourists should get weather update, and choose a mechanically fit vehicle. They should use anti-cooling liquid in the vehicle and keep the fuel tank of their vehicles full.

The DG PDMA appealed to tourists to use chains on the car tyres during snowfall and they should not close the windows of the car completely in case of using heater. He added that citizens could get help by calling PDMA’s helpline 1129 in case of emergency.