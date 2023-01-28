Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action

Religious scholars on Friday observed the ‘Sanctity of Quran and Namoos-e-Risalat Day’ and urged the governments of Sweden and Netherlands to take immediate action against those who breached the sanctity and prestige of the Holy Quran. Addressing the public congregation at Friday Prayer across the country, they underlined the need to legislate against the perspective of international law from the forum of the United Nations against Islamophobia, besides heavenly religions and divine books. Ulema said the desecrators had hurt the religious feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims on the globe. Islam was a religion of peace and security and the teachings of the Holy Quran was to promote peace, affection, tolerance, and harmony, they added. They made it clear that sacrilegious remarks about the sanctity of any religion could not be termed as freedom of expression. The Ulema said Allah Almighty had taken the responsibility of protecting the Holy Quran and by such blasphemous acts, the message of the Holy Quran could not be curtailed. They said they invited all those who desecrated the Holy Quran to study the holy book and also study ‘Seerat-e-Mustafa’ of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, then they would come to know that the Holy Quran was a divine command and its message was about peace, security, and moderation.