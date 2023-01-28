Rain with snowfall over hills likely on weekend

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of the country from Saturday till Monday which would decrease temperatures from two to four-degree celsius. A westerly wave entering western parts of the country on Saturday will grip upper parts on Sunday and may persist till Monday afternoon. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Abbottabad from January 28 evening or night till January 30. While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur.