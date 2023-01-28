Entry test for admissions in SAU to be held tomorrow

Over 4965 candidates are set to appear in the entry test for admissions to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) to be held on Sunday (January 29), at Public School Hyderabad. As many as 71 blocks have been made, along with a separate wing for female students. According to the statement issued by the SAU spokesman, the Entry Test for new admission to the Undergraduate Degree Program of the academic year 2022-23, in all the five faculties of SAU, Information Technology Center, Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and constituent Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot will be held on Sunday at Public School Latifabad Hyderabad.