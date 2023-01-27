Dar’s attempts harmed country

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail Thursday slammed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and said that the finmin doubted his ability to keep the economy afloat. “I don’t know why Mr Dar was brought back but Mr Dar thought that he could run the country without International Monetary Fund (IMF),”

Ismail said while speaking to a private TV channel. The former finance minister said the attempt to run the country without the help of the Fund resulted in harming Pakistan, however, the government soon realised that it has no option other than embracing the tough conditions of the global lender. He further stated that a “strange system” has been established in Pakistan under which a small section of elites makes all the decisions.

“Every country is ahead of us and the reason behind it is the fault in governance,” Ismail said. He said that the governance system could never be fixed without the devolution of authority. The politician further stated that the authorities needed to create employment opportunities for the lower class. “We have seen the democratic system of government, presidential system, and dictatorship as well,” he said, adding that the elite system has to be abolished. “We are at fault as well as we couldn’t change this system,” he said.

When asked about the recently started national dialogue and formation of a new political party, Ismail said that he is still part of PML-N but he has no plans to take part in the elections in the future. He, however, clarified that the party has taken no action against him.