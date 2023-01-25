Rupee closes at Rs 230 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 51 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 230.15 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 229.66. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 237.85 and Rs 240.1 respectively. The price of the euro increased by Rs 2.32 and closed at Rs 251.18 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 248.86, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.76, whereas an increase of Rs 1.77 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 285.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs 283.88. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs 62.66 and Rs 61.28 respectively.