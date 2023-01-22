Nawaz to return home before PA election: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would announce the date of his return to the country after the announcement of election schedule for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. Talking to the media at Model Town here, he said: “We are going into elections amidst innumerable crises, including the financial challenges, facing the country.” He said that PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, who’s chief organiser of the party, would return to Pakistan on January 28.

The minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government was making all-out efforts to improve the economy and streamline the system for better governance, adding that the PML-N was taking tough decisions in the large interest of the country.

Mian Javed Latif said his party had rendered unmatched sacrifices for protecting interests of the state and it would never allow anyone to cause any harm to the country or its institutions. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was exploiting his supporters and wasting the time of the nation, adding that Imran Khan and his party was responsible for the current economic crisis as they did nothing for welfare of people and country’s betterment.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan damaged the economic sector due to his weak policies.

To another query, the federal minister vowed that the solutions to all problems being faced by the country lies in following the Constitution and law.