Youth’s active role to highlight climate issues stressed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday emphasised upon the dire need for an active role and involvement of the youth in the development and progress of the country.

She expressed these words in her meeting with the Coordinator of the German Society of International Cooperation Pakistan (GSICP), Mr. Christopher Wenzel. Both SAPM and German Coordinator discussed in detail all matters related to the development and empowerment of youth and climate change by creating awareness about the issue. SAPM at the outset briefed about the different initiatives being taken under the PM youth program including PM’s National Innovation Award, PM youth business and agriculture loan scheme, PM Green youth movement, laptop scheme and sports initiatives for youth.

Both sides also discussed the way forward for further empowerment of youth and the establishment of a National Youth Council to provide a platform to the youth of the country. PNCA to start series of monthly workshops :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be launching a series of unique, exclusive and skill-building workshops every month for art students and aesthetes here from January 22

The workshops “Art For Therapy” are being organized to encourage art education, art development and mental well-being in society by including visual arts, ceramics, fine crafts and writing as well as focusing on therapy through arts. The first workshop in this regard is Candle Making which is a one-day training to introduce participants to basic and advanced skills of unique and creative candle-making techniques. The course aims to utilize the energy of youth at a level of exploration with a proper platform for supporting their inner abilities. It is an attempt to explore the talent of amateur and budding artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of participants said the organizers.

The training focuses on the involvement of youth in extracurricular activities as well as showing their talent in the field of visual and performing arts and promoting healthy entertainment through expressions of art, they said. Career counselling utmost important for youth: GB Chief Secretary:Career Counselling is of utmost importance when it comes to providing young minds proper guidance regarding their future aspirations, said Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media here in Gilgit on Saturday. He said that a child without guidance is like a man lost in a desert trying to find the path but in vain. He said that to address this concern, “we are thrilled to have institutionalised career counselling across schools of GB and in addition, we have also launched an app regarding career counselling tailor-made for the schools and colleges of GB.”