Gwadar becomes center of attention for foreign investors

After the launch of projects worth billions of rupees for increasing commercial activities, setting up of free zones, improvement of infrastructure and visit of foreign diplomats, Gwadar port has become the center of attention for foreign investors.

“Investors from Turkiye and Saudi Arabia intending to invest in Gwadar Free Zone (North) this year are visiting the port city of Gwadar,” officials of the Gwadar Port Authority said on Friday.

They further said that a delegation of Turkish multinational corporation Nissan is visiting Gwadar Port with the aim of exploring the ongoing trade, its future opportunities and the possibility of setting up a warehouse in the free zone.

The Nissan Group deals in tyres, lead acid batteries, auto spare parts, CNC robotic machinery, lubricants and filters.

Gwadar Port, which serves the primary purpose of shipping, offers lucrative prospects to potential investors.

Meanwhile another group comprising senior officials of Pakistan Saudi Business Chamber, Lahore Chamber and Pakistan Transport Council is also visiting Gwadar.

The main objective of their visit is to explore the feasibility of joint ventures in a wide range of businesses including petrochemicals. The officials of the Port Authority said that Gwadar offers immense business opportunities for local and foreign potential investors.

Key industries suitable for Gwadar include port-focused service industries such as fishing, petrochemical industry, tourism, trade logistics and port center processing and manufacturing industries, oil storage, refining, transport equipment, ship breaking, food and construction materials.

Besides, assembling, processing, manufacturing of household appliances, electronics and information industry is also suitable for the foreign investment.

Recently many foreign diplomats visited Gwadar including German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Granas, Consul General of Karachi German Consulate Dr. Rudiger Lutz.

Meanwhile, British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Trade for Pakistan Sarah Mooney also paid a 2-day visit to Gwadar. He also interacted with businessmen and members of Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praising the development model of Gwadar.

In September last year, a team from Canada’s Barrick Gold Corporation headed by Michael Peter Nelson arrived in Gwadar and expressed interest in investing in the import and export of various minerals in the port city.