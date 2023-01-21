Mehwish wants ‘her soulmate takes the first step’

Actress Mehwish Hayat has recently posted a short clip on her Instagram stories with a filter which reveals where is the app user’s soulmate?

Sharing the video, she satirically wrote, “I guess my soulmate needs to get off the social media and take the first step.”

Earlier, the queen of Pakistan film industry is not the one who adheres to specific fashion trends. Rather she is the one experiments with her looks very often. This time around, she made a bold change by adding a pop colour to her hair. The actor made a brave choice by going for a full redhead. She dyed her hair red and stunned her fans when she posted her video flaunting her red hairdo.

The “Dil Lagi” actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a video showing off her red hair from different angles.

She also captioned her video, “In love with my new hair colour #redhairlove.”