ECP denotifies 35 more PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday denotified 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following the acceptance of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

#ECP de-notifies the following Members of National Assembly of Pakistan with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/0vxbwstRJO — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) January 20, 2023

According to an ECP notification, the resignations of the PTI lawmakers have been approved from April 11, 2022. The denotified MNAs included Dr Haider Ali Khan, NA-2 Swat-I; Saleem Rehman, NA-3 Swat-II; Sahibzada Sibghatullah, NA-5 Upper Dir; Mehboob Shah, NA-6 Lower Dir-I; Muhammad Bashir Khan, NA-7 Lower Dir-II; Junaid Akbar, NA-8, Malakand Protected Area; Sher Akbar Khan, NA-9 Buner; Ali Khan Jadoon, NA-16 Abbottabad-II; Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, NA-19 Swabi-II; Mujahid Ali, NA-20 Mardan-I; Arbab Amir Ayub, NA-28 Peshawar-II; Sher Ali Arbab, NA-30 Peshawar-IV; Shahid Ahmed, NA-34 Karak; Gul Dad Khan, NA-40 Bajaur-I; Sajid Khan, NA-42 Mohmand; Mohammad Iqbal Khan, NA-44 Khyber-II; Aamer Mehmood Kiani, NA-61 Rawalpindi-V; Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan,NA-70 Gujrat-III; Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, NA-87 Hafizabad-I; Umar Aslam Khan, NA-93 Khushab-I; Amjad Ali Khan, NA-96 Mianwali-II; Khurram Shahzad, NA-107 Faisalabad-VII; Faizullah, NA 109 Faisalabad-IX; Malik Karamat Ali Khokar, NA-135 Lahore-XIII; Syed Fakhar Imam, NA-150 Khanewal-I; Zahoor Hussain Qureshi,NA-152 Khanewal-III; Muhammad Ibraheem Khan,NA-158 Multan-V; Tahir Iqbal,NA-164 Vehari-III; Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, NA-165 Vehari-IV; Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan-III; Abdul Majeed Khan, NA-187 Layyah-I; Ms Andaleeb Abbas, Reserve Seat (RS) for Women; Ms Asma Hadeed, RS-Women; Ms Maleeka Ali Bokhari, RS-Women and Ms Munawara Bibi Baloch, RS-Women.