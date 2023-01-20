Ayub Medical College bags another honour

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has awarded Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO Ayub Teaching Hospital Professor Dr. Umar Farooq with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dean Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq was given the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion of the sixth convocation of Khyber Medical University on the basis of excellent services and high performance in the field of health. On this occasion, Lieutenant General Surgeon General Nigar Johar of Pakistan was also honored with the same award. Vice Chancellor KMU, Secretary Health, Secretary Higher Education and Health Care Professionals besides Deans of various medical colleges also participated in the event. This award is a proud moment for Hazara and especially Abbottabad and Ayub Medical Institution.