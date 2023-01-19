5th live Bariatric Surgery symposium held at Capital Hospital

The 5th live Bariatric Surgery Symposium with hands on basic of advanced laparoscopic surgery workshop was held on 18th and 19th January 2023 at Capital hospital CDA Islamabad under the supervision of Professor Dr Naeem Taj , Dean of Capital hospital and renowned Laparoscopic of Bariatric Surgeon and patronship of Dr Fazal e Maula Executive Director Capital hospital.

Young surgeons of resident from all over Pakistan attended the workshop. Senior surgeons from not only twin cities but from all over Pakistan attended the conference on 18th January.

Basis of advanced laparoscopic training was given to the young surgeon and residents. In addition, live laparoscopic Hiatal hernia repair was done by Dr Naeem Taj and live laparoscopic hernia surgery was done by Dr Tanseer Asghar laparoscopic Bariatric Surgeon at CDA. Lep OAGB was also done by Dr Tanseer .

On 19th January live demonstration of laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy was done by Dr Naeem Taj and laparoscopic Demonstration of Mini Gastric Bypass was done by Dr Tanseer Asghar.

Dr Sartaj Ali Khan supervise the hands on training workshop for young surgeons and give presentation on bariatric surgeries performed in capital hospital.

Chief Guests were DG Hrd Cda Mr Qaiser Khatak, Executive Director Dr Fazal e Maula , professor Dr Tanveer Khaliq VC SZABMU and Prof Dr Faisal Bhopal great the occasion as guest of honour.

Dr Naeem Taj emphasized the need of training in minimal invasive surgery for the qualified surgeon. He also announced the following programme in minimal invasive surgery at CDA Hospital in association with SZABMU for induction of 2 years MS -MIS.

Prof Dr Tanveer Khaliq VC SZABMU emphasized the need of Ms in Minimal invasive Surgery in Pakistan. He assured to take all steps for its facilities. Prof Faisal Bhopal praised the work and efforts put in by Dr Naeem Taj , Dr sartaj Ali khan

Chief Guest DG HRD Mr.Qaiser Khatak praised the eefforts of Dr Fazal e Maula Ed and Dr Naeem Taj for the development of Capital hospital. Dr Fazal e Maula also praised the efforts of Dr Naeem Taj for the Symposium and ensured his full support for academic activities in future as well.