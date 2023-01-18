RUDA taking initiatives to restore River Ravi Wetland

To commemorate 2nd February, 2023 as the ‘World Wetland Day’, RUDA being a strategic hydrological development initiative, is well aware of the fact that wetlands, swamps, natural poundage and ecological pockets along a natural water body is Sin-qua-non for the survival of the river and the biodiversity therein. River Ravi as being the home basin for Lahore is facing complex challenges like flooding, droughts, lack of waste water treatment, deteriorating water quality, contaminated ground water and loss of habitat and its biodiversity. RUDA at its stretch of 46KM along the river is developing a multipurpose sustainable and ecofriendly river front to rehabilitate and develop the dying Ravi river into perennial fresh water body with aesthetics of livability laced with ecofriendly design revolving around human friendly urban planning.

Keeping aforementioned in view, RUDA has already proposed a large number of downstream (man-made) constructed, wetlands which will not only restore the ecology but will also provide the lost natural habitat for the revival and survival of aquatic life, flora and fauna, aesthetics, improvement in water quality along with ecofriendly environment.