CDA constructs adventurous cycling track at F-9 Park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constructed an adventurous cycling track for fitness enthusiasts in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9 to engage and attract a large number of visitors coming to the federal capital to enjoy its serene environment and nature in the park. Talking to APP, an official of CDA said the Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA) had demanded the authority to construct the bicycling lanes in F-9 Park to provide an alternate mode of exercise in the biggest urban park of the metropolis. He said the authority had accepted the proposal in the past and also begun planning on the initiative in collaboration with private-sector professionals, adding, the cycling track was set up with the goal of promoting a greener environment and improved public health in the city. The CDA officials said the inclusion of cycling lanes had added more to the park’s beauty that made it appealing for visitors who come in huge numbers to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.”People are enjoying riding and racing bicycles to make them healthy through such activities,” he added. The CDA official revealed that the authority had followed the city’s Master Plan in order to achieve its goal of making a green capital city. The introduction of bicycle and pump tracks would include and encourage foreign and domestic visitors. He said the measures taken by authority are expected to help foster a cycling culture in the Federal Capital.