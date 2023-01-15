Defeating cervical cancer

Only a small percentage of people are aware that January is designated as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month worldwide to raise awareness and emphasize the work that needs to be done to eradicate cervical cancer. Given that 68.6 million Pakistani women aged 15 and older are at risk of having cervical cancer, the issue is significant for Pakistan. This places it as the second most frequent cancer among women between the ages of 15 and 44 in Pakistan and the third most frequent cancer overall. In 2020, there will be 604,000 new instances of cervical cancer worldwide, with the majority occurring in low- and middle-income nations. Of them, 342,000 people died from the disease. Since 3,197 women die from cervical cancer each year, out of the 5,008 women who are diagnosed with the disease each year, it is possible to prevent cervical cancer deaths. Understanding cervical cancer is the key to finding a remedy. The female reproductive system includes the uterine cervix, sometimes known as the “cervix.” The human papillomavirus (HPV), smoking, a low socioeconomic level, several relationships, and other factors all contribute to cervical cancer.

Regular cervical screenings are indicated for sexually active women who have used combined oral contraceptives for a significant amount of time (5 years or more). Cervical smear tests, which can identify abnormal alterations in cervical cells, can be used to diagnose cancer early. The method for this test is an outpatient one. Cervical cancer screening can prevent death by aiding in the early diagnosis of abnormal lesions and malignancies of the cervix. The low uptake of cervical screening and HPV vaccination in the Pakistani population has been attributed to several hurdles.

Those who have several chronic problems may also be hesitant to have cervical screenings, in addition to financial concerns and limited access to healthcare. Low screening and low HPV uptake may also be caused by emotional barriers like fear, embarrassment, and anticipated disgrace There are vaccines, tests, and treatments for this malignancy; nevertheless, the key to a better prognosis and survival is early discovery. This underlines the need to include such health promotion and prevention initiatives as part of the therapy of chronic diseases. Participating in community efforts to raise awareness and understanding of cervical cancer may help to change people’s perceptions. Training medical staff members, such as family practitioners, community nurses, and lady health visitors, can enhance patients’ experiences and motivate them to attend screenings regularly. To further their understanding of screening and immunization, parents and teachers should be included in health promotion initiatives. *