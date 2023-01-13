Bilawal to attend WEF meeting from Jan 16-20 in Davos

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting from January 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the Forum’s president.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will accompany the foreign minister, a Foreign Office press release said.

The foreign minister and the minister of state would participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues. The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders to identify pathways to overcome economic, social, and environmental challenges. This year’s Forum is being organized under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

The foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region’s security and stability. He will highlight the developing world’s perspective on issues of climate change, food and energy security, and social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation, and slowing economic activity. The foreign minister and the minister of state would also meet participating dignitaries including political leaders, corporate executives, heads of international organizations, and leading media and civil society personalities.