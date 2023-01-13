Strict security measures ensured during Juma tul Mubarak

Security of the city including mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tightened on the eve of Juma tul Mubarak. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SsP to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police Officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SsP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city particularly at masajid and religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city. Moreover, search and sweep operations were also conducted around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.