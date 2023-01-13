Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, January 14, 2023


Vijay Deverakonda announces next film with Gowtam Tinnauri

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has announced his upcoming film which will be helmed by Jersey director Gowtam Tinnauri. The announcement was made on Friday with a poster. This movie has been tentatively titled VD12. It is co-produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film’s poster shows a police officer, whose face is covered with a cloth, indicating that Deverakonda might play the role of a police officer. Before making the announcement, producer S Naga Vamsi had written on Twitter, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular. Hope you all will join us at 7:11 PM, Today! Stay tuned.” Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles to announce the film and said that his heart skipped a few beats when he heard the story. He wrote, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.” The announcement was also made through production house Sithara Entertainment’s official social media page. The caption read, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed – Anonymous Spy.”

