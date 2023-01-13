ECP gives PML-N two months to hold intra-party polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday gave more time to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding the much-delayed intra-party elections.

A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the PML-N to hold the elections till March 14 after hearing arguments from the lawyer of the political party. During the hearing, the lawyer said the intra-party polls were delayed due to some circumstances, adding that elections of Shehbaz Sharif, who is PML-N president, as prime minister was one of the factors. He said that party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal would return to Pakistan from Geneva from Jan 14, adding that the polls would be held by Jan 31.

To which, ECP Punjab Member Babar Bharwana remarked the electoral symbol of the party would be withdrawn if elections were not held on Jan 31.

The CEC remarked that someone else should be made party president if Mr Sharif was busy in political activities, adding that the electoral body could grant more time if valid reasons are submitted. He also remarked that party elections held by political parties except some are “joke”. “At least PML-N should hold such polls half-heartedly”.

According to Section 208 of the Elections Act, all political parties are required to elect office-bearers at the federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable, periodically in accordance with the Constitution of the respective political party.

Under the law, a political party was also required to publish the updated list of its central office-bearers and executive committee members, by whatever name called, on its website and send the list and any subsequent change in it to the election commission.