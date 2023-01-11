Pakistan isolation myth stands busted: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday said the Geneva conference is a manifestation of the prime minister’s successful foreign policy as it had not only achieved the target of $8 billion pledges but also helped Pakistan gain the international community’s support to bust a myth that Pakistan stood isolated in the world.

Addressing the press conference, he said across the geo-political divide, the international community supported Pakistan, including the European Union which faced unnecessary criticism by the previous government. Moreover, the foreign minister said, the conference would also put to rest the baseless propaganda about Pakistan’s economic situation.

He appealed to the people to keep extending humanitarian assistance as the flood victims were still facing difficulties and hardships, and the situation was feared to further aggravate due to the ongoing cold spell.