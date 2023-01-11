Rupee closes at Rs 227.9 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 227.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 227.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 235.7 and Rs 238 respectively. The price of the euro increased by Rs 27 paisa and closed at Rs 244.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 244.65, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.72, whereas an increase of 10 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 277.13 as compared to its last closing of Rs 277.03. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 62.05 and Rs 60.69 respectively.