School timings revised, uniform condition eased due to cold weather

As the weather has turned cold in the country, the federal government has changed school timings from tomorrow.

According to a notification on Tuesday, the single-shift school timings are 8:30 am-2:30 pm. On Friday, the school time will be 8:30 am-12:30 pm.

The morning shift will begin at 8:00 am and end at 1:30 pm while the timing on Friday will be 8 am-12.30 pm.

The evening shift will begin at 1.30 pm and culminate at 7:00 pm, and the Friday shift will be 2:30 am-7:00 pm.

The students will be allowed to wear sweaters or jackets of any color in addition to the uniform due to cold weather and inflation, says the notification.

The working hours will be effective from tomorrow, January 11.