World community and terrorism

Again, the other day, thousands took to the streets against militancy in Wana, while the army has made it quite clear that it will hunt down the terrorists from their final lairs. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has also made it clear that it opposes the return of militancy in the region. The public is being strongly mobilized in opposition to it.

The foreign minister finally made it clear during his speeches at several events in Washington that there will be no compromise on Pakistan’s security. In maintaining the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the US has volunteered its help, which alludes to the use of drones in delicate areas. But the strange call came from Saudi Arabia, which warned its nationals to keep an eye and an ear out for any possibility of terrorism and advised its residents living in Pakistan to limit their travel even within Pakistan, following the US, Australia, and a few other nations in doing so.

Foreigners were advised to exercise caution after a suicide attack on a police checkpoint on the highway connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Although iron gates were placed at the approaches to Constitution Avenue and additional security measures were implemented to combat potential dangers to the city in the latter months of 2022, the attack nonetheless occurred. The suicide attack was the most recent in a string of terrorist strikes that began in 2021, when the Taliban seized control of Kabul. So far, the recent wave of terrorism has claimed the lives of hundreds of people, the majority of whom were security officers.

The hardest-hit areas are those that are near the Afghan border. These fatalities are directly related to the frantic efforts being made by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to gain a foothold in the international world. Their fury is caused by their incapacity to comprehend the unjustness of their reign. Some circles in Pakistan generate report after report to ask the world to sit with the Taliban, oblivious to the rejection they have earned throughout the world. When the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 2001, cautious voices in Islamabad warned that this would not be good for the area. The supporters of the status quo, however, have consistently defied the voices of reason, both back then and since. They use the justification that Pakistan must oppose India in order to strengthen its influence in Kabul in order to save the Taliban regime. *