Pak horticulture expos increase export earnings upto $20m

The agriculture department Punjab has so far organized eight (8) ‘Pakistan Horti Expos’ that attracted over 150 foreign delegates from 20 countries and the effort overall has increased the country’s export earnings by 20 million dollars.

Another two-day Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 is going to be organized at the Expo Centre in Johar town Lahore where over 100 stalls would decorate the space showcasing Pakistan’s best quality fruit, vegetables and their value-added products. Delegates including experts, exporters, and other stakeholders from Malaysia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia would grace the occasion with their attendance on Jan 28-29, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The Expo was fast emerging as a platform to introduce Pakistan products to the rest of the world and would contribute to a sizable increase in Pakistani agriculture-related export earnings in the days to come, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that leather industries will be shifted to tanneries zone.

Shifting to tanneries zone would also enable the leather industry to meet international demands, he expressed these views during a meeting with the Tanneries Association delegation led by Sheikh Naveed Iqbal.

Malik Ejaz, Faraz Dar, Muhammed Shahbaz and others were also present.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the committee under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima to submit a report regarding allottees in the next meeting.