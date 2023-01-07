Indian extremist group ruins ‘Pathaan’ banners and cutouts in Gujrat

‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, appears to be going downhill as the movie’s posters have been destroyed in Gujarat, India.

The Hindu extremist group Bajrang Dal threatened Multiplex employees while destroying movie posters and other advertising materials in a mall.

Bajrang Dal activists reportedly went to the Alpha One mall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and made a scene in the multiplex area where “Pathaan” was being advertised with posters and cardboard cutouts of the actors, according to Bollywood Hungama. In a video posted by ANI, the group can be seen pulling down Khan and Padukone cutouts and posters. Even the multiplex personnel received threats from Bajrang Dal, telling them to forbid the movie from screening in theatres.

Long before the movie’s title or any other details about it were made public, the movie and its cast faced criticism. Many nationalist organisations expressed anger about the movie’s name, “Pathaan”. When the song “Besharam Rang” was released, they were enraged by the sight of Khan and Padukone dancing to the song by the beach in Europe. The costumes and lyrics of the song were so “objectionable,” according to BJP political leader Narottam Mishra, that he demanded it to be changed. Extremist Hindus have also criticised Padukone’s orange bikini for its colour.

The Central Board of Film Certification in India gave filmmakers advice to make adjustments to the film, including the songs, and submit a revised version for certification soon following the song’s criticism. According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has already made three changes to the song, beginning with eliminating close-ups of Padukone’s body due to some lyrics and partial nudity. However, the website also said that it’s not known if images of Padukone wearing the same saffron-coloured swimsuit that sparked controversy have been included in the finished product. The board authorised “Pathaan” on Monday for a January 25 theatrical release, according to Indian media.